Get started on your HCISPP training with this practice quiz

Given the increased use of electronic medical records and the risk of potential cybersecurity threats, it's critical that healthcare professionals know how best to protect sensitive patient information. That's where the Healthcare Information Security and Privacy Practitioner certification comes in.

"This designation demonstrates that you understand that competent healthcare information security and privacy professionals can, in fact, enable better healthcare, improve outcomes and advance organizational initiatives," said Sean P. Murphy HCISPP HealthCare Information Security and Privacy Practitioner All-in-One Exam Guide.

The all-in-one guide is a useful tool for anyone wanting to get started on their HCISPP training as he provides a detailed look into all seven domains covered on the HCISPP exam, which is offered by the International Information System Security Certification Consortium. Some of the topics include the types of organizations in the healthcare sector, the information governance and technologies, and risk management and risk assessment.

Murphy structured the book in a way that helps readers grasp the information they can expect to see in the HCISPP exam by listing practice questions and answers at the end of each chapter.

Here, we've provided the 10 questions listed at the end of Chapter 5, "Privacy and Security in Healthcare," to help get you started with your HCISPP training. This chapter dives into areas such as the guiding principles of information security, the relationship between privacy and security and the different concepts of each.