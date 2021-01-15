Real-time customer experience in healthcare is on the horizon

Vision, investment, refinement and engineering are all needed to transform an industry. In the early 20th century, business magnate Henry Ford introduced the moving assembly line method of manufacturing, resulting in faster and cheaper production. This type of transformation was a wholesale reengineering of the factory floor.

When we talk real-time customer experience (CX) at Forrester's FeedbackNow, it's more than just a buzz phrase -- it's a visionary idea that requires the same grand-scale transformation that auto manufacturing underwent with the assembly line.

Actual real-time customer experience is a future where organizations constantly and fluidly redeploy resources, continuously flex policies and procedures and deliberately and effortlessly change and improve apps and kiosks.

Getting there, though, requires a colossal effort. Yet when it comes to the healthcare sector, the payoff is ultimately there because the tie between CX improvement and revenue is clear.

The sector will have to clear hurdles as cost, highly regulated and protected data and disparate channels and businesses all stand as major barriers. Nonetheless, the industry has always led in customer experience innovation. While the COVID-19 pandemic introduced innumerable and historic stresses, it's also been the impetus for even more advancement such as telemedicine and new innovative online services.

Imagine a few examples of real-time customer experience in healthcare, some of which are already available: confusing or broken web and app touchpoints changed on the fly; waiting times reduced dramatically as resources are redirected and redeployed in real time; cleaning resources deployed proactively based on real-time weather and foot traffic data.

Steps to real-time customer experience Ultimately, the revolution of real-time customer experience in healthcare is defined by three major steps: Real-time sensing. This means measuring customer experience at every single physical or digital touchpoint possible in the customer journey, such as making appointments, waiting areas and working with insurance. It requires pulling in data from every area that impacts customer experience, whether intuitive or not. Other elements like weather, road traffic, foot traffic and transaction times are sensed in real time as well. This is not easy, as much of this data isn't accessed and protected in real time. Real-time analysis. This means discovering correlations, making predictions, suggesting next best actions and augmenting decisions. Machine learning is critical here, as correlations and predictions made to serve customers are seldom intuitive. This requires massive architectural gymnastics to assemble. Real-time action. This means acting to help the individual customer in their moment of experience while also recognizing in real time when to flex an overarching policy, process, staffing issue or other issue that exists to benefit the next immediate customer. This step requires revolutionary transformation. Instead of one policy or operation, you might develop a playbook of them to suit real-time changes and be ready to flex from one to another at a moment's notice. Reengineering your healthcare enterprise to provide dynamic, real-time customer experience requires further buy-in from the board, CEO and the entire enterprise. For most companies, real-time customer experience is too big and visionary to achieve that kind of buy-in, especially without immediate and obvious revenue benefits.