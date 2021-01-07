A look inside the all-in-one HCISPP exam guide

Protecting patient data has become one of the biggest concerns for healthcare professionals as they continue to face a growing number of privacy and security challenges within their systems. As a result, providers face an urgent need for employees who can aid in securing healthcare information.

HCISPP, or Healthcare Information Security and Privacy Practitioners, is the only certification out there that can demonstrate such knowledge and commitment to the industry. Offered by the International Information System Security Certification Consortium, (ISC)2, HCISPP provides authentication of a practitioner's understanding of organizational policies and procedures and the ability to apply risk management in a complex regulatory environment.

Below is an excerpt from Sean P. Murphy's HCISPP HealthCare Information Security and Privacy Practitioner All-in-One Exam Guide that covers the entire exam outline as well as offers useful insight into the industry in general. The HCISPP study guide is a tool for individuals preparing to take the exam.

"My goal is to provide constructive, practical guidance for professionals like you to balance the need to protect patient information and deliver quality patient care safely," Murphy stated in the book. "This designation demonstrates that you understand that competent healthcare information security and privacy professionals can, in fact, enable better healthcare, improve outcomes, and advance organizational initiatives."

The HCISPP study guide excerpted here is from chapter 5 of Murphy's book, which covers privacy and security. It provides detailed information on common information security definitions and concepts, fundamental privacy terms and principles, methods for handling sensitive healthcare information and categorizing health information per U.S. and international guidelines.

In the subchapter "Guiding Principles of Information Security: Confidentiality, Integrity, and Availability," Murphy provides a breakdown of the CIA model but also dives further into the relationship between the three principles. The subchapter "The Relationship Between Privacy and Security" includes information on how privacy and security have evolved, how they depend on each other and how they eventually integrated. This is all useful information for the exam, but Murphy takes it one step further by providing insight that is applicable in the workplace.

"In no case does the material detract from your exam preparation, but as an HCISPP you may find these lessons learned useful in how you approach your job," he said.

Take a look at the excerpt below and make sure to test your knowledge with this sample quiz.